KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will play in Sunday's AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, coach Andy Reid said.

Gay pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Johnson County, Kansas, District Court to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000. He had been arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, and spent the night in county jail.

Gay returned to practice Friday after an absence on Thursday. Reid did not specify his reasons for allowing Gay to play against the Bills.

"I decided he would play,'' Reid said. "I'm not going to get into the conversations [with Gay]. I decided that after hearing just some of the information there.''

According to the police report, $225 worth of property was damaged at an apartment in Overland Park. Items damaged were a vacuum cleaner, a cellphone screen protector, a humidifier, a wall and a door frame.

The mother of Gay's 3-month-old son has requested a civil protection order, which means Gay is not allowed to have contact with her or the infant until the case is heard by a civil judge.

Gay is scheduled to return to court March 2.

Gay, the Chiefs' second-round draft pick in 2020, started 11 games this season plus Kansas City's playoff win last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. He has two interceptions and 0.5 sacks.