Do a little dance ... pay a little fine. Welcome to the world of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The NFL has fined Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to Spotrac, following his impromptu celebration during last week's wild-card playoff victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hill, after grabbing a 31-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to give the Chiefs a 35-7 lead with 9 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the third quarter, found himself on the sideline next to a group of Chiefs cheerleaders.

So he grabbed some pompoms from one and did a little dance for fans -- and national television cameras -- until Mahomes came to pull him away.

Hill was not penalized after the incident, but the NFL still enforced its taunting and celebration rules after the fact by hitting him in the wallet.

"I didn't see a no letter in my locker doesn't count," Hill posted to Twitter on Saturday about the fine.