GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It turned out those 27 snaps David Bakhtiari played in the Green Bay Packers' regular-season finale were not a playoff warmup for him.

Bakhtiari, an All-Pro left tackle, was declared inactive before Saturday's NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. He was listed as questionable after practicing only one of the three days this week leading up to the game.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL on Dec. 31, 2020, and underwent two surgeries: one to reconstruct his ACL last January and another this past fall to deal with swelling and scar tissue. Bakhtiari did not make his return until the Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions, missing more than a full year. He pulled himself out after 27 snaps, citing fatigue, but still said afterward that he thought he made it through without any major issues.

The Packers did get back their other starting tackle, Billy Turner, who missed the final month of the regular season because of a knee injury.

The only other major inactive for the Packers was receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was listed as doubtful with a back injury.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was active for the first time since his Week 4 shoulder injury. Outside linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus, who were activated off injured reserve on Friday, were also active.

On the 49ers' side, starting cornerback Ambry Thomas was the most notable name on the pregame inactive list. Thomas was listed as questionable on Friday with a bone bruise in his knee, and though coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism Thomas would be available to play against the Packers, that was dependent on how Thomas felt after the team flew to Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Dontae Johnson or Josh Norman is expected to start in Thomas' stead.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.