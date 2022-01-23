GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Game-opening drives weren't the Green Bay Packers' thing in the regular season. That changed on their first drive of the postseason.

After scoring only three opening-drive touchdowns in the regular season -- six fewer than they had the year before -- the Packers marched down the field to open Saturday's NFC divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers.

It featured a whole lot of Davante Adams -- three catches for 35 yards -- with some Aaron Jones (a 19-yard catch and run) and AJ Dillon, who capped with a 6-yard touchdown run.

The Packers were outscored by 33 in the first quarter in the regular season, the sixth-worst total in the NFL.