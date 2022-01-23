GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Game-opening drives weren't the Green Bay Packers' thing in the regular season. That changed on their first drive of the postseason.
After scoring only three opening-drive touchdowns in the regular season -- six fewer than they had the year before -- the Packers marched down the field to open Saturday's NFC divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers.
It featured a whole lot of Davante Adams -- three catches for 35 yards -- with some Aaron Jones (a 19-yard catch and run) and AJ Dillon, who capped with a 6-yard touchdown run.
The Packers were outscored by 33 in the first quarter in the regular season, the sixth-worst total in the NFL.
A.J. Dillon being A.J. Dillon. @Packers open with a 10-play TD drive! #GoPackGo #NFLPlayoffs— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
📺: #SFvsGB on FOX
📱: https://t.co/VWvPUv1xA7 pic.twitter.com/6C3E9916m4