Bengals kicker Evan McPherson describes the confidence he had in himself to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game. (1:25)

It's a good time to be an NFL kicker.

The AFC and NFC divisional games gave football fans everywhere a reason to root for their team's kicker.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, there have only been 10 games in NFL postseason history which have ended with game-winning field goals as time expired in regulation. Three of them came this weekend -- the first time there has been three in a single postseason.

In Saturday's AFC Divisional Game, rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired, pushing the underdog Cincinnati Bengals past the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, 19-16.

In his post-win news conference, quarterback Joe Burrow shared that McPherson was ready to call game before he even took the field.

Bengals K Evan McPherson, doing warm-up swings before his game-winner, looked at back-up QB Brandon Allen and said, "Well, looks like we're going to the AFC Championship Game," Joe Burrow said. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 23, 2022

In addition to the walk-off field goal, McPherson made all the three other field goals he attempted in the game. He's now eight-of-eight in the playoffs.

Just a few hours later, the San Francisco 49ers also had their fate secured by a kicker as the game wound down.

Niners kicker Robbie Gould has made all 20 of his field goal attempts in the playoffs during his storied career. Saturday night was a sweet one with his 45-yard kick as time expired, sending the home team Green Bay Packers packing.

For the win!!! On to the next! pic.twitter.com/rd2oJ24fpi — Robbie Gould (@RobbieGould09) January 23, 2022

"You're a f---ing legend man. F--- the Packers," 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said to Gould after the game.

On Sunday, more kickers had a say in their team's result.

As time expired Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams were able to knock off the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road thanks to a 30-yard field goal from Matt Gay.

MATT GAY FOR THE WIN! pic.twitter.com/AQBU54oVhD — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 23, 2022

Per ESPN Stats and Information, with the Bengals, 49ers and Rams all winning on the road, this is the third time where three road teams won in the divisional round since its inception in 1970.

And even though Harrison Butker had a shaky start to Sunday night's game -- including a missed field goal and extra point -- the Kansas City Chiefs kicker nailed a game-tying 49-yard field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Mahomes then went 75 yards and tossed the game-winning touchdown to Travis Kelce for a ticket to the Chiefs' fourth straight AFC Championship Game.

The win by Kansas City, the No. 2 seed, was the only win by the home team all weekend.