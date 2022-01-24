KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs have waived veteran Josh Gordon, a source said, but that doesn't mean the veteran wide receiver's time with the team is done. The Chiefs plan to sign Gordon to their practice squad if he clears waivers.

Gordon, who hadn't played in the NFL since 2019, joined the Chiefs early in the season but didn't have the impact the Chiefs hoped. In 12 games, he caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

He was inactive for both of the Chiefs' first two playoff games.

The Chiefs plan to activate backup defensive tackle Khalen Saunders from injured reserve in a corresponding move, a source said. Saunders, who appeared in seven games for the Chiefs during the regular season, was put on IR on Nov. 30 because of a knee injury.

Gordon was suspended by the NFL five times for violations of the league's substance abuse policy. The last time was in December of 2019, when he was suspended indefinitely. He was reinstated shortly before signing with the Chiefs.

Gordon led the NFL in receiving with 1,646 yards in 2013, when he played for the Cleveland Browns.