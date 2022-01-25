The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their next general manager, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Poles was among the two finalists for the Minnesota Vikings general manager job, along with Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He also was a finalist for the New York Giants' general manager job, which went to Joe Schoen.

With Poles hired in Chicago, Adofo-Mensah is now the favorite to be the Vikings' GM, Schefter is reporting.

Poles, 36, was in his first season as the Chiefs' executive director of player personnel and 13th with the franchise.

He replaces Ryan Pace, who was fired along with head coach Matt Nagy after the end of the regular season, in which the Bears finished 6-11.

Pace spent seven seasons with the Bears, hiring two coaches and trading up to draft two quarterbacks, including Justin Fields last year, during his tenure. His teams made two playoff appearances but did not win a postseason game. The Bears last won a playoff game in 2010 and are 1-3 in the postseason since appearing in Super Bowl XLI after the 2007 season.

The Bears do not have a first-round pick in this year's draft because they sent that selection to the Giants in the Fields trade.

The Bears also have been interviewing head coach candidates while they conducted their GM search. The team has requested second interviews with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, whose second interview is taking place Tuesday, Schefter is reporting.