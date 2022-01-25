OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are nearing a contract extension with coach John Harbaugh, a source said Tuesday.

Team officials are currently in talks with Harbaugh's agent, and an extension should get completed in a few weeks, the source said.

Harbaugh, 59, is entering the final year of a four-year deal that he signed in January 2019.

He has led the Ravens to a playoff berth in nine of his 14 seasons and guided the franchise to its second Super Bowl title in 2012. His career record (including playoffs) of 148-96 (.607) ranks as the sixth-best winning percentage among active coaches with at least 90 games.

In 2019, Harbaugh became the first Ravens coach to win the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award.