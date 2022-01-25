        <
          Ronald Torbert to serve as lead referee for Super Bowl LVI

          1:54 PM ET
          • Kevin SeifertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN.com national NFL writer
            • ESPN.com NFC North reporter, 2008-2013
            • Covered Vikings for Minneapolis Star Tribune, 1999-2008
            Follow on Twitter

          Ronald Torbert will serve as the lead referee for Super Bowl LVI, the NFL announced Tuesday.

          Torbert joined the NFL in 2010 as a side judge and was promoted to referee in 2014. He has been the referee for six playoff games since then, including twice in the wild-card round and four times in the divisional, most recently the San Francisco 49ers' 13-10 victory Saturday over the Green Bay Packers.

          The NFL's Super Bowl officiating assignments are merit-based.

          Torbert's regular-season crew averaged 12.3 flags per game -- the fourth-lowest among the league's 17 crews -- but he will work with a different group of officials in the Super Bowl, all of whom met the NFL's evaluation and experience criteria for the game.

          The group, listed below, has a total of seven previous Super Bowls between them.

          • Umpire: Bryan Neale

          • Down judge: Derick Bowers

          • Line judge: Carl Johnson

          • Field judge: Rick Patterson

          • Side judge: Keith Washington

          • Back judge: Scott Helverson

          • Replay official: Roddy Ames