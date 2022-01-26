The Philadelphia Eagles and guard Brandon Brooks recently agreed to a reworked contract that includes a reduced salary for the 2022 season, a league source told ESPN.

The move gives the Eagles an additional $12.38 million in 2022 salary-cap space entering an offseason during which they own three first-round draft picks and are positioned well to upgrade their roster.

Brooks' future with Philadelphia remains unclear, but Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman was effusive in his praise for the three-time Pro Bowler and focused on his health during his end-of-season news conference earlier this month.

Brooks, 32, was previously due a base salary of $13.4 million for 2022, $9 million of which was due to become fully guaranteed on March 18. He is now due a minimum base salary of just $1.12 million, and it is not guaranteed.

In addition, Brooks' annual workout bonus of $100,000 has been removed, as have his $2 million training camp reporting bonuses due in 2023 and 2024. His total compensation for the next three years has been reduced to $16.58 million.

Brooks, who is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday morning, has played in just two games since the end of the 2019 season because of multiple injuries. He missed the entire 2020 season because of a torn Achilles tendon and suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 2 of this past season.