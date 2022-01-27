Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher and former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora were named coaches by USFL teams Thursday, filling the final two vacancies in the league.

Fisher was named the head coach of the Michigan Panthers and Fedora the head coach of the New Orleans Breakers.

The other head coaches in the eight-team league are: Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits), Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers), Mike Riley (New Jersey Generals), Skip Holtz (Birmingham Stallions), Kirby Wilson (Pittsburgh Maulers) and Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars).

Fisher, 63, was an NFL head coach for 22 seasons with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. He had a 173-165-1 record and led the Titans to the Super Bowl after the 1999 season. He last coached in 2016, with the Rams.

Fedora, 59, had a 79-62 record in 11 seasons at Southern Miss and North Carolina. He last coached in 2018, with the Tar Heels.

The newly re-formed USFL announced earlier this week that the league will play every game in Birmingham, Alabama this season.

The eight-team professional football league owned by Fox Sports will debut on April 16 with the Birmingham Stallions against the New Jersey Generals.

Training camps open March 21 after a player selection meeting. Each team will have 38-man rosters with seven players on a practice squad. Each player will receive base pay and be eligible for victory bonuses.

From 1983-85, the original USFL played spring league games before folding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.