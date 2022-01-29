The Kansas City Chiefs released cornerback Damon Arnette from his futures contract, a source confirmed to ESPN, after the former first-round draft pick was arrested on gun and drug charges in Las Vegas early Saturday morning.

Arnettte's contract with the Chiefs wasn't to start until the 2022 league year begins in March, and he was not with the team as it prepared for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

The 25-year-old Arnette was jailed in Las Vegas early Saturday morning on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Arnette was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in November after video surfaced of him making death threats while brandishing firearms. He is also facing lawsuits stemming from a Las Vegas car accident in October 2020.

Arnette was selected by the Raiders out of Ohio State in the first round of the 2020 draft. He played for them in just 13 games with seven starts and three passes defended.