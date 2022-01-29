Social media reacts to the news that Tom Brady plans to retire

Adam Schefter breaks down Tom Brady's decision to retire after his 22nd season. (2:00)

What led to Brady's retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL (2:00)

They've always said you should never count out Touchdown Tom, so it's hard to believe the time is finally here.

After 22 seasons and a historic seven Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady is set to retire, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.

When Brady makes his decision to retire official, the 44-year-old quarterback will end a legendary career that spanned three different decades on the path from Foxborough to Tampa to Canton. His list of accomplishments is long, and it includes collecting the most championship wins by a single player in NFL history. And don't forget his career records of most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250).

Upon hearing the news, athletes across the globe took to social media to congratulate the GOAT on his storied career.

From Brady's teammates

The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam 🐐 — Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) January 29, 2022

If Tom thought playing was fun, retirement is that much better! Congrats brother @TomBrady! https://t.co/FLE0YDvSPv — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) January 29, 2022

From around the sports world

😢 thank you for the memories, TB12. Just glad I got to watch over the years! https://t.co/hhT8GGXssA — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 29, 2022

🐐 it was a honor https://t.co/se4IamYa2R — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 29, 2022

Job well done, thanks 🐐 https://t.co/85l2JO9xqC — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) January 29, 2022

Wild to hear the 🐐 has retired. Congrats @TomBrady on the greatest career any of us has ever seen! — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady dominated football for this long. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kpeQzQuGdp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 29, 2022