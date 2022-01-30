Stephen A. Smith explains why the Bears' decision to hire former Colts DC Matt Eberflus is a head-scratcher. (1:40)

The Chicago Bears are expected to hire Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Getsy, 37, will join new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, the former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator who was hired Thursday.

Getsy will be tasked with helping a struggling Bears offense that endured instability at quarterback, where Andy Dalton alternated as the starter with rookie Justin Fields this season. The Packers ranked eighth in the NFL in passing yards per game, while the Bears were 30th.

Getsy's departure from Green Bay will leave another hole in the Packers' offensive coaching staff. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Denver Broncos' head coach.