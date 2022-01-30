Will the Kansas City Chiefs make it three straight trips to the Super Bowl, or will second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals prevail in what promises to be an offensive showdown?

While Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes has experience on his side, Burrow is the fifth player in the past 30 seasons to enter a conference championship game while leading the NFL in both completion percentage and yards per attempt (including playoffs). So yeah, he's pretty good at this football thing.

We've got you covered with all the action as Cincinnati tries to earn its first AFC title since 1988, and Mahomes & Co. look to keep the crown in Kansas City.

Mahomes gonna Mahomes. It's unclear what's more predictable at this point: Mahomes displaying an unparalleled ability to scramble, or the QB finding Travis Kelce in the end zone. Either way, the Chiefs started the second quarter with another touchdown to make it a 14-3 game.

WHO ELSE BUT KELCE⁉️



📺: #CINvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/MWwHaYcf9N — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2022

Q1

Mahomes wasted approximately no time in getting the Chiefs on the board. The 26-year-old found one of his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill, in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. The catch marks Cheetah's fifth career postseason TD reception.

CAN'T KEEP UP WITH THAT CHEETAH SPEED 🐆



📺: #CINvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/5dFkZMT05i — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2022

And this one won't be a shutout. Cincinnati gets a field goal from the hero of the Bengals' divisional round win, supremely confident kicker Evan McPherson, with under a minute remaining in the first quarter to make it a 7-3 game.