KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was taken to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals said Uzomah was doubtful to return.

Uzomah went down after he tried to leap to make a catch in the first quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium. He stayed down briefly before he hobbled off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg.

After a brief evaluation on the team's bench and then inside the injury tent, Uzomah was taken via cart to the locker room. On the way, a visibly distraught Uzomah repeatedly buried his face in a white towel.

The former Auburn standout has been a key player in Cincinnati's best playoff run in 33 years. Coming into Sunday's game, he had 13 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown.

He had zero catches on two targets when he left the game.