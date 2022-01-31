The Los Angeles Rams went all in this season. Now, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. & Co. find themselves on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance. That is, unless Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have anything to say about it.

The Niners present a daunting obstacle when you consider that the Rams have lost to them six straight times. In the renewed rivals' third meeting of the season, who will prevail?

History isn't exactly on L.A.'s side. When it comes to beating the same team three times in one season, it's been done before. Teams have met for a third time in a season on 22 occasions, with the winner of the first two matchups taking the third 14 times.

We've got you covered with all the action as the Rams and Niners battle for the NFC title -- and the one remaining spot in the Super Bowl.

Eleven touchdowns in the past eleven games? Deebo Samuel knows a thing or two about consistency. The Niners' star answered back with a 44-yard TD of his own to even things up at 7-7.

Anyone still asking 𝒘𝒉𝒐?

That's ALL-PRO DEEBO#SFvsLAR on FOX/49ers App pic.twitter.com/lkPnzye3M6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 31, 2022

If you guessed Stafford would find Cooper Kupp in the end zone to start the NFC title game scoring, you've clearly been paying attention this season ... and you were right. Including the playoffs, Kupp now has 14 games with a receiving TD this season. That ties Randy Moss in 2007 for third most games with a receiving TD in a season all-time.