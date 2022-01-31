The Green Bay Packers have promoted offensive line coach Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.

Stenavich's promotion halts the brain drain on the Packers' coaching staff in recent days. He will replace Nathaniel Hackett, who left to become the Denver Broncos' head coach.

Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, meanwhile, departed over the weekend to become the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator. Packers assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus is expected to be promoted to Stenavich's previous position.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is expected to continue calling plays, but Stenavich will have a key role in game-planning and scheme installation.

Stenavich was part of LaFleur's original Packers staff in 2019 and had the title of run game coordinator added to his responsibilities in 2021. Before that, he spent two seasons as an assistant offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers and six seasons as a coach in the college ranks.