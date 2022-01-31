Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins have been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as injury replacements for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, respectively.

Brady, who rarely plays in the Pro Bowl, pulled out of Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, citing a shoulder injury. Sources have told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback is set to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowls.

A source told ESPN's Todd Archer that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passed on playing in the Pro Bowl to give himself some rest after a long year of rehab from the ankle, calf and other ailments that cropped up during the season.

Wilson missed three games with a finger injury and then struggled with accuracy issues in his return from surgery, but still finished ninth in Total QBR. He led the NFL in QBR over the final two games. The Seattle Seahawks missed out on the playoffs for only the second time since they drafted Wilson in 2012.

Wilson has now been recognized as a Pro Bowler -- either on the initial ballot or as a replacement -- nine times in 10 seasons. Teammates Bobby Wagner and Quandre Diggs made this year's Pro Bowl team on the initial ballot.

Cousins finished 14th in the NFL in QBR. The Minnesota Vikings' quarterback has now been recognized as a Pro Bowler three times in 10 seasons.