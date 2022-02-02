PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is having surgery on his left ankle Wednesday, league sources confirmed to ESPN.

Hurts is expected to recover in time for the Eagles' offseason training program in April, sources said.

The NFL Network was first to report Hurts' scheduled surgery.

Hurts suffered a high-ankle sprain against the New York Giants on Nov. 28. He missed the next game against the New York Jets and returned to play following the team's bye, engineering a win over Washington on Dec. 21.

Hurts had limited mobility upon his return but guided Philadelphia to three wins over its last four regular-season games to secure the seventh seed in the NFC and final NFL wild-card spot.

The Eagles lost to Tom Brady and the Bucs 31-15 in the opening round of the playoffs. With the need for gamesmanship over, Hurts exited the stadium in a walking boot.

"Clearly, I've been battling little issues with my ankle," Hurts said following the season. "For the last part of the season whenever I came back after the injury, our offense kind of changed a bit. I wasn't running as much. I wasn't doing those things as much simply because I wasn't able to get freaky like usual."

Hurts, 23, still led all quarterbacks in rushing yards (784) and rushing touchdowns (10) during the regular season. He completed 61.3% of his passes for 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his first year as a starter.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said he is going into the offseason with the mindset that Hurts will be the team's starter in 2022.