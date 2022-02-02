The Chicago Bears have hired Alan Williams as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.

Williams, the Indianapolis Colts' safeties coach, follows new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus from Indianapolis to Chicago.

The Bears also hired Dave Borgonzi on Wednesday as linebackers coach. Borgonzi was the Colts' linebackers coach the past four seasons, working alongside Eberflus and Williams in Indianapolis.

Eberflus filled the offensive coordinator position on Sunday when he hired former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy for the role.

Williams has 29 years of coaching experience, 20 of which have come in the NFL.

Sean Desai was the Bears' defensive coordinator last season under former head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears finished sixth in the NFL by allowing 5,384 yards but just 22nd in the league in scoring defense, allowing 23.9 points.

With Eberflus, who was the Colts' defensive coordinator, and Williams, Indianapolis finished 16th in the NFL in yards allowed (5,834) this season but tied for ninth in points allowed by surrendering 21.5 points per game. The Colts also finished second in the NFL in turnovers created with 33.