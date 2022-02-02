        <
        >

          Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to tank during 2016, '17 seasons

          play
          RGIII recounts being on Hue Jackson's team when loss payments allegedly occurred (1:38)

          Former Browns QB Robert Griffin III reacts to the news of Hue Jackson accusing the Browns of offering him money to lose football games. (1:38)

          3:55 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson and the head of his foundation accused the Browns of paying Jackson to lose games during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

          The allegation came on the heels of Brian Flores suing the NFL and three teams -- the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants -- alleging discrimination regarding his interview processes with Denver and New York and his firing last month by Miami. In the lawsuit, Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attempted to incentivize him to tank, aka purposely lose games, shortly after he was hired in 2019, with Ross allegedly offering Flores $100,000 for every loss that season.

          Kimberly Diemert, who is the executive director of the Hue Jackson Foundation, which works to prevent human trafficking, claimed the Browns made a similar offer to Jackson when he was the head coach in Cleveland, tweeting that "we have records that will help" Flores' case.

          Diemert said in a phone interview with ESPN that their proof is "well documented" and previously had been "presented to the league." Diemert declined to say how much money was discussed.

          A spokesperson for the Browns called the charge "completely fabricated" and said that "any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false."

          In a text message exchange, Jackson said that "it's time to take a stand. What I want is what Brian [Flores] wants which is for this BS to change for black coaches. I lived this same crap."

          He didn't immediately comment further, but had earlier tweeted multiple times backing Diemert's claims.

          The Browns went 1-15 in 2016, then 0-16 the next season, giving them the No. 1 draft pick in back-to-back years. Cleveland drafted defensive end Myles Garrett in 2017, then quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2018. Jackson was fired midway through the 2019 season.

          Grambling State hired Jackson to be its head coach this past December.