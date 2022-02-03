EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants and new coach Brian Daboll are adding Laura Young as the team's director of coaching operations, sources told ESPN. It is believed to be the Giants' first known hire of a woman on the coaching side.

Young comes from the Buffalo Bills, where she was the player services coordinator. She was previously the manager of football administration and assistant to the head coach for the Bills, and worked for the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens before her time in Buffalo.

Young will work closely with Daboll, who was hired late last week after four years as the Bills' offensive coordinator. She joins several others from Buffalo, including offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.

In 2020, the Giants hired Hannah Burnett as their first full-time female scout. Burnett is currently a college scout covering the Midlands.

Young served as one of the Bills' COVID-19 protocol coordinators the past two years. It was yet another notch on her wide-ranging resume in the NFL. She began her career on the business side with the Ravens, before jumping to the football side as an assistant to coach Rex Ryan with the Jets.

Young went to Buffalo with Ryan and remained there for seven years before joining Daboll's staff in New York.

ESPN's Field Yates contributed to this report.