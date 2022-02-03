PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has a new title to add to his resume: professional gamer.

On Wednesday, Scott was signed by esports vertical Dignitas, becoming the first two-sport NFL and Rocket League pro.

Scott, 26, has the status of "Grand Champion in Rocket League, putting him in the top .52% of over six million competitive players globally. He will serve as the fourth member and substitute as well as content creator for the professional team.

Our Rocket League team just became more stacked. 💪



Welcome to @DignitasRL, @BostonScott2 - the first two sport NFL and Rocket League pro! pic.twitter.com/avrrDgBbds — Dignitas (@dignitas) February 3, 2022

"Gaming has always been a part of my life. It had an impact on me since I was young that has made it bigger than just a hobby that I enjoy," Scott said in a statement. "So the fact that I'm able to join Dignitas is a dream come true."

Dignitas, which was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, is a power organization in the world of esports, with six championships over the last three years. Rocket League is a soccer-like game with cars instead of people trying to score goals on the pitch.

Scott rushed for 373 yards and a personal-best seven touchdowns for the Eagles in 2021 while adding 13 catches for 83 yards.