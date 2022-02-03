        <
          Philadelphia Eagles RB Boston Scott adds Rocket League pro gamer to resume, signs with Dignitas

          12:35 PM ET

          PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has a new title to add to his resume: professional gamer.

          On Wednesday, Scott was signed by esports vertical Dignitas, becoming the first two-sport NFL and Rocket League pro.

          Scott, 26, has the status of "Grand Champion in Rocket League, putting him in the top .52% of over six million competitive players globally. He will serve as the fourth member and substitute as well as content creator for the professional team.

          "Gaming has always been a part of my life. It had an impact on me since I was young that has made it bigger than just a hobby that I enjoy," Scott said in a statement. "So the fact that I'm able to join Dignitas is a dream come true."

          Dignitas, which was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, is a power organization in the world of esports, with six championships over the last three years. Rocket League is a soccer-like game with cars instead of people trying to score goals on the pitch.

          Scott rushed for 373 yards and a personal-best seven touchdowns for the Eagles in 2021 while adding 13 catches for 83 yards.