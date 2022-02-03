Damien Woody and Dan Graziano explain how Joe Burrow's combination of talent and swag transformed the Cincinnati Bengals into a Super Bowl team. (2:15)

CINCINNATI -- The cold has never bothered the Cincinnati Bengals.

But ahead of a trip to Los Angeles for next week's Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, the team figured practicing indoors might be a good idea. The Bengals will practice inside the indoor bubble at the University of Cincinnati campus a few miles north of the team's practice facility as they prepare for their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

It's the first time the Bengals have practiced indoors in three seasons under coach Zac Taylor. Taylor said it was a planned decision even before Winter Storm Landon made its way through the Cincinnati area on Thursday.

"This is the first time we've been playing inside or in warm weather," Taylor said. "This decision was made a long time ago."

The Bengals do not have an indoor practice facility at the team's compound in downtown Cincinnati. When they are not on the grass fields adjacent from the stadium, ones that can be viewed from public vantage points, the Bengals work inside Paul Brown Stadium. All three of Cincinnati's playoff games have been outdoors.

The Bengals have played in two other domed venues this season: Week 6 against Detroit and Week 11 against the Raiders. In both instances, Cincinnati opted for outdoor preparation.

Cincinnati will have at least two practices inside the Bearcats' bubble as the team gets ready for its first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 and third total in franchise history. The Bengals are scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday as they pursue their first Lombardi trophy.

Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader said the trips a few miles north to the university campus shouldn't significantly disrupt the team's routine.

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who was on the team the last time the team played indoors under previous coach Marvin Lewis, said he doesn't mind staying out of the elements in the first February practice in franchise history.

"I don't think it will be a distraction," Boyd said. "Nobody wants to practice in the cold anyways, especially when we're not playing in it, so I don't think no guy would be mad about that."