LAS VEGAS -- While several prominent Las Vegas Raiders players were vocal in their support of former interim coach Rich Bisaccia getting the job on a permanent basis, defensive end Maxx Crosby and receiver Hunter Renfrow insisted there was no ill will toward incoming coach Josh McDaniels.

Even as no Raiders players showed up at McDaniels' introductory media conference on Monday.

"It's a crazy business we're in," Crosby said after the AFC practiced at Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday. "Obviously, we're going to be attached to certain people. There are certain people that are special that you get to meet. So, yeah, Rich, no matter what, if he's here or gone or whatever, doesn't matter, I'm going to always love him. So, yeah, coach McDaniels has nothing to do with him.

"Obviously, I don't know him much yet but we've had great conversations and we're excited. We just want to win football games and that's all that matters to me."

Crosby and quarterback Derek Carr were the most vocal in supporting Bisaccia's candidacy, while Renfrow was more diplomatic at the end of the season.

Renfrow maintained that stance.

"Obviously, we love Rich, and we think he did a great job," Renfrow said. "It almost feels like you're losing a teammate. We cared a lot about him and are very thankful for him, but you can't hold that against McDaniels. We're excited and I don't think there's any turmoil.

"He's an unbelievable coach. I'm excited to work with him...what he's been able to do with slot receivers, and receivers in general, hopefully we can just build and take off [from] where we were last year.

Renfrow, who said it was "amazing" that receivers coach Edgar Bennett was being retained by McDaniels, led Las Vegas with 103 catches. He joined Hall of Famer Tim Brown as the only wideouts in franchise history to break triple digits in receptions in a single season, as he also had 1,038 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Initially an alternate for the NFL's All-Star game, Renfrow was elevated with Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase playing in the Super Bowl next week against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I was excited because it's something that's going to be attached to your name forever," Renfrow said. "It's not why you play the game. I didn't dream of playing in the Pro Bowl; I dreamed of playing in the Super Bowl. Playing, having fun with my teammates. But it's a great honor and added superlative."

Crosby, meanwhile, was asked what he wanted to see in a defensive coordinator under McDaniels after getting his first Pro Bowl nod in one season under Gus Bradley.

"I love Gus and I feel like he has us going in the right direction," Crosby said. "Obviously, I don't know, I don't have any control of that, but we'll see. We'll have to see."