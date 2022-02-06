        <
        >

          NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Not much tackling, but plenty of fun as AFC hangs on

          play
          Stefon Diggs scores TD and lets Trevon know it (0:23)

          Stefon Diggs scores the touchdown and points at his brother Trevon on his way to the end zone. (0:23)

          5:52 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Oakland Raiders for CSNBayArea.com and Sacramento Bee for eight years
            • Member of Pro Football Writers Association
            • Previously worked at Los Angeles Times, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sports Illustrated
            Follow on Twitter

          LAS VEGAS -- While a flag-football game may have been more competitive, that doesn't mean the NFL's all-stars had no pride in their performance and eventual outcome in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday.

          No live tackling to the ground? No matter. Not to the fans who hung on every play at Allegiant Stadium, the first of three league events in Las Vegas, with the draft coming in April and Super Bowl LVIII in two years.

          The goal, as players said throughout the week of practice, was to have fun and emerge unscathed. Mission accomplished, then, as the AFC beat the NFC 41-35 in a turnover-marred exhibition. It was the AFC's fifth straight win.

          Read the entire story.