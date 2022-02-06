NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Not much tackling, but plenty of fun as AFC hangs on

Stefon Diggs scores the touchdown and points at his brother Trevon on his way to the end zone. (0:23)

LAS VEGAS -- While a flag-football game may have been more competitive, that doesn't mean the NFL's all-stars had no pride in their performance and eventual outcome in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday.

No live tackling to the ground? No matter. Not to the fans who hung on every play at Allegiant Stadium, the first of three league events in Las Vegas, with the draft coming in April and Super Bowl LVIII in two years.

The goal, as players said throughout the week of practice, was to have fun and emerge unscathed. Mission accomplished, then, as the AFC beat the NFC 41-35 in a turnover-marred exhibition. It was the AFC's fifth straight win.

Read the entire story.

Hey @TomBrady so @MikeEvans13_ threw my Pro Bowl TD ball in the stands... I heard he has a tendency to do these type of things. You got any spare @Bitcoin I could borrow to get that thing back?? pic.twitter.com/PMOtfeoc82 — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) February 6, 2022