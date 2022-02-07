New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched around 5:50 p.m. local time Saturday to a hospital where a person had reported a battery at a nightclub. The police said detectives determined the victim was battered by Kamara.

After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody without incident, according to police, and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Neither Kamara's representatives nor the Saints immediately responded to a request for comment.

Kamara, 26, is one of the NFL's top running backs. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

