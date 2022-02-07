COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine temporarily renamed three state parks Monday in honor of the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday.

DeWine said he renamed Burr Oak State Park in southeastern Ohio "Burrow Oak State Park" in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who grew up in nearby Athens.

Burrow has always expressed his pride in the state of Ohio. On Monday, he said he was proud in bringing a downtrodden Cincinnati franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

"As a team, we're excited to put a product on the field that the fans are proud of and that kind of gives them bragging rights," Burrow said. "They haven't had that in a while. I'm excited to give that to them."

The governor renamed Paint Creek State Park in southwestern Ohio "Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park" in honor of the kicker whose field goals helped propel Cincinnati to the championship.

The governor also renamed Hueston Woods State Park between Cincinnati and Dayton "Ickey Woods State Park" in honor of legendary Bengals running back Ickey Woods.

Information from ESPN's Ben Baby and The Associated Press was used in this report.