ATLANTA -- Falcons director of pro personnel Steve Sabo is leaving the organization after 12 years, the franchise announced Monday.

Sabo, in a statement released by the team, said it was a mutual decision with general manager Terry Fontenot, who was hired last year to replace Thomas Dimitroff. Sabo called it "time for a new opportunity."

"The past 12 seasons have been a great ride with multiple playoff appearances including the run to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season, among so many other victories and memories," Sabo said in the statement. "I have truly enjoyed my time in Atlanta and look forward to the future with my family."

Sabo started with the Falcons as an area scout for the Midwest and then the Southeast before becoming director of college scouting for six years. The Willingboro, New Jersey-born Sabo was also director of player personnel for one season under Dimitroff prior to spending 2021 as the pro personnel director.

Before Atlanta, Sabo had been with the Cleveland Browns for 12 years in pro personnel and scouting NFL teams. He was also a pro scout for the New Orleans Saints from 1996 to '98.