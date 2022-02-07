METAIRIE, La. -- Video surveillance shows New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara punching a man approximately eight times before Kamara's associates proceeded to stomp on him several more times on the ground in a Las Vegas casino on Saturday morning, according to the police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Kamara was later taken into custody inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday evening after he played in the Pro Bowl. He was interviewed by police and then arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and booked at the Clark County Detention Center. Kamara was released after posting bail later Sunday night.

The man, who was knocked unconscious, sustained an orbital fracture to his right eye among other injuries, according to the police report.

Alvin Kamara was taken into custody inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium after the Pro Bowl and arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Police said the video surveillance matched with the man's account. The man said he started a conversation with one member of a group of people while waiting for an elevator as he was leaving the Cromwell Casino at Drais After Dark Club on South Las Vegas Boulevard at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time. When the elevator doors opened, the man started to walk toward the elevator along with the large party. But a man later identified as Kamara put his hand on the victim's chest to stop him.

The man then pushed Kamara's hand off his chest, and Kamara pushed back hard enough to cause the man to stumble back. Afterward the man recalled being hit and kicked by multiple people and losing consciousness.

According to the video surveillance, the man was speaking to a female before the events occurred as he described. After Kamara pushed the man, one of Kamara's associates punched him in the face. Then Kamara lunged toward the man and punched him approximately eight times -- including three times after he had fallen to the ground.

Three others from Kamara's group then began stomping the man in the face, chest and legs. One of Kamara's associated stomped him approximately 16 times, according to the police report. The incident broke up once security arrived, and Kamara and his party were escorted out of the property. Kamara was later identified through video and eyewitness accounts, and he had also used his ID and credit card while at the casino. Police met him inside the stadium after Sunday's game and read him his Miranda rights before interviewing him.

Kamara told police that he was with his girlfriend, his assistant and a couple of friends. Kamara said the man called one of his friends ugly while they were waiting for the elevator and then later said, "I'll whoop your ass too." Kamara said he saw a fight break out next to him and saw the man get punched. And when asked why he punched the man, Kamara indicated that he thought the man was running away and had done something to his group -- so he chased him and punched him several times.

The police report notes that video disputes Kamara's account and shows that the man was not running away. Kamara was initially scheduled to have a court appearance Monday afternoon. He also is due in court on the charge on March 8.

Neither he, the Saints nor anyone representing Kamara has made any public statements on the incident yet.

Kamara, 26, played in the Pro Bowl game and caught four passes for 23 yards for the NFC team. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his five NFL seasons and was named the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.