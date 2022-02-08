Starting tight end Tyler Higbee remains the Los Angeles Rams' biggest injury question mark for Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Asked Monday whether Higbee will be able to practice at all in the coming days with his injured knee, coach Sean McVay said, "I don't think so."

"We'll see," McVay added. "He's been such a big part of this team and he's one of those glue guys on this team and I know he's going to do everything in his power, but if not, he's led that room -- he and [tight ends coach] Wes Phillips have led that room so well - and those other guys will be ready to step up. But we'll take it a day at a time with Tyler."

Higbee sprained his MCL in the Rams' win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and was listed as a non-participant for all three days the team was required to release a practice report last week (they didn't practice Wednesday and held a walk-through on Thursday, so the participation for those two days was an estimation).

Backup offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) was also listed as a non-participant all of last week.

"We're just taking it a day at a time with those guys," McVay said of Higbee and Noteboom. "They're doing everything in their power to be available and I'll probably be able to give you a better answer as we get closer to the game. But there's no change on those guys' status."

Higbee caught 61 passes (second on the team) for 560 yards (third) and five touchdowns (tied for third) in 15 regular-season games. He played 14 snaps and caught two passes for 18 yards in the NFC title game before his injury.

Backup Kendall Blanton caught five passes for 57 yards vs. the 49ers. He scored a touchdown a week earlier in the Rams' divisional-round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team listed starting safety Taylor Rapp as a full participant last Friday after listing him as limited the two days prior, a sign that he's on track to return for the Super Bowl after missing the Rams' first three playoff games due to a concussion from Week 18.

McVay said running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and cornerback Robert Rochell -- all of whom are on injured reserve and have been designated to return -- are expected to practice this week. He said their chances of playing in the Super Bowl are "looking optimistic."