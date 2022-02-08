The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Caldwell, 50, will become the first coordinator hired on new head coach Doug Pederson's staff.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Caldwell has been with the Buccaneers the past three seasons, working under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, whom he followed to Tampa Bay from New York, where he was on Bowles' Jets staff for four seasons.

He was an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles when Pederson also was on the staff, overlapping with Pederson for four seasons (2009 to '12). He also has been an assistant with the Arizona Cardinals.

Caldwell played linebacker in the NFL for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2003 before starting his coaching career as an intern with the Eagles in 2007.