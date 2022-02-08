NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans announced Tuesday that they have extended the contracts of general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel.

"I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans. Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff."

Vrabel joined the Titans in 2018 and matched Jack Pardee's franchise record for wins (43) over the first four seasons with the team. Vrabel's .614 career winning percentage (43-27, including playoffs) ranks the highest in franchise history.

He led the team to the AFC Championship Game in 2019 and back-to-back AFC South titles over the past two seasons. Vrabel earned Coach of the Year honors by the Pro Football Writers of America this past season after guiding the Titans to a 12-5 record and the top seed in the AFC.

Robinson joined the Titans in 2016 and helped lead them to a winning record in all six of his seasons in charge. In that time, Robinson has become the second-winningest general manager in franchise history with 62 wins, trailing only Floyd Reese (111 wins).

During Robinson's tenure with the Titans, the team has added nine Pro Bowl players to the roster through the draft (S Kevin Byard, RB Derrick Henry, WR A.J. Brown, DT Jeffery Simmons, OLB Harold Landry), free agency (G Rodger Saffold, ST Brynden Trawick) and trades (RB DeMarco Murray, QB Ryan Tannehill).

Additionally, the team added two coaches to its staff on Tuesday: Tim Kelly as passing game coordinator and Bobby King as inside linebackers coach.

Kelly joins the Titans after spending the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans, the last three of which were as the offensive coordinator. Before becoming the offensive coordinator, Kelly spent two seasons (2017-18) coaching the tight ends for the Texans.

King brings 12 years of NFL coaching experience to the Titans, including eight seasons (2017-21, 2011-13) with the Texans. King coached the Texans' defensive line this season after coaching the inside linebackers the previous four seasons.

The team also announced that Jim Haslett (inside linebackers), Matt Edwards (assistant special teams), Kenechi Udeze (defensive line assistant) and Mondray Gee (strength and conditioning assistant) will not be returning to the coaching staff.