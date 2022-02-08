SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald wasn't sure what to make of quarterback Kyler Murray scrubbing his Instagram account of all but two posts while also unfollowing the Cardinals, but he hopes the two sides have a harmonious relationship and get whatever they both want -- whatever that might be.

Fitzgerald spoke Tuesday at the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day at the WM Phoenix Open, one of the few times he has talked to the media since he stopped playing after the 2020 season.

"I haven't talked to Kyler in a while but he looked good in the Pro Bowl, looked like he was having a great time, throwing touchdowns out there," Fitzgerald said. "I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That's really what it's all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody."

Fitzgerald's comments came after Murray cleared his Instagram account of all but two posts, one of him in an Oklahoma Sooners uniform from 2018 and another from Sunday that included nine pictures of him from the Pro Bowl. He scrubbed his account sometime after the game, in which he threw for 160 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in an NFC loss.

It's unknown whether Murray's move to delete the posts and unfollow the Cardinals is due to an acrimonious relationship between him and the team or for another reason, such as a rebrand.

Murray is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, but the Cardinals have until May 2 to pick up his fifth-year option. However, Murray is also eligible to negotiate his deal now that he has completed his third season.

He's currently scheduled to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022, but with a $4.5 million roster bonus that's fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, Murray will take home about $5.4 million.

If Murray wants a new deal before his fourth NFL season, he'll have recent precedent to refer to. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received a six-year contract worth $258 million in early August, before he started his fourth season.

In his three seasons since being the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, Murray has been named Rookie of the Year and to two Pro Bowls.

Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk, one of Murray's closest friends, said he has been off social media recently so he hasn't seen, first-hand, the chatter about Murray's Instagram. However, Kirk said he's not reacting to the move.

Kirk, who's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, did say that Murray's future with the Cardinals will impact his plans this offseason.

"The guy's doing what he needs to do," Kirk said. "I have no control over that, and, yeah, that's all I'll say on that."