Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday said the NFL "fell short" in terms of increasing the number of minority head coaches this offseason and that he has no solutions for the league's hiring practices.

The NFL continues to have a total of five minority head coaches after two were fired and two were hired this offseason. Reiterating that he has invited "outside experts" to consult on possible ways forward, Goodell said every option will be on the table, including the elimination and replacement of the league's Rooney Rule, which legislates diverse interview policies but has not had the desired impact on hiring.

"We believe in diversity," Goodell said during the news conference outside SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVI. "We believe it has made us stronger. People who have come into the league who are diverse have been very successful and made us better, and we just have to do a better job. ... Is there another thing that we can do to make sure that we're attracting the best talent and making our league more inclusive? If I had the answer right now, I would give it to you. I would have implemented it.

"I think we have to continue to look and find and step back and say, 'We're not doing a good enough job here.' We need to find better solutions and better outcomes. Let's find more effective policies. Let's make sure everyone understands. Let's make sure that we're looking at diversity and incentivizing that for everybody in our building.

"... We're not having the success we want with head coaches. How do we evolve that rule, or do we have to have a new rule? Do we need to find some other way of being able to achieve that outcome.? I think we're not going to rest until we find that, until we get those outcomes that are mandatory for us to move forward and have an inclusive league."

The issue took on a new level of severity last week when former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the league and its teams, alleging violations of civil and human rights laws and citing examples of "sham interviews" used to satisfy elements of the Rooney Rule.

The league believes the legal claims are "without merit," but Goodell reiterated that the allegations will be investigated to determine if league policies were violated.

"We won't tolerate racism," Goodell said. "We won't tolerate discrimination. If there are policies that we need to modify, we're going to do that. If we've seen evidence of discrimination, we will deal with that in a very serious way that will reflect the fact that we won't tolerate that."

The 2022 hiring cycle resulted in Lovie Smith (Houston Texans) and Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) joining the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera and the New York Jets' Robert Saleh as the league's only minority head coaches.

Flores also said in the lawsuit that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss the team suffered during the 2019 season.

That claim, along with the others, were "very disturbing," Goodell said. The league is investigating, and Goodell said: "If there are violations, they won't be tolerated. We'll deal with it very seriously."

Asked if the NFL had the authority to force Ross, or any other owner, to sell the franchise, Goodell said: "I do believe that the clubs have the authority to remove an owner from the league. It's a league vote, I believe."

In other matters of business:

* Goodell said the NFL needs to understand what happened in connection with the alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Hours after Washington said the team had hired an outside investigator to look into allegations by former team employee Tiffani Johnston, Goodell said the league would be conducting its own inquiry.

* The NFL will play a regular-season game in Munich, Germany, next season. The 2022 game will be part of a four-game series played abroad that also will include games in London. The league will play an additional game in Munich and two in Frankfurt over the next four seasons.

* Goodell said he and other league officials have met with media mogul Byron Allen about his interest in buying the Denver Broncos and bringing diversity to ownership. The NFL has no majority Black owners and only two minority owners with Shad Khan in Jacksonville and Kim Pegula, who owns the Bills along with her husband.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.