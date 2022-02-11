        <
          Super Bowl 2022: Check out this year's Super Bowl commercials

          Why are players drawn to Joe Burrow? (1:43)

          Rob Ninkovich does his best Rob Gronkowski impression, while Domonique Foxworth explains why Gronk and others want to play with Joe Burrow. (1:43)

          7:16 AM ET
          Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Watching Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams also means we get to watch all the star-studded, sometimes funny, sometimes odd commercials for everything from beer to cars to travel sites.

          For a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl, some advertisers have paid as much as $7 million, according to NBC, which broadcasts this year's game. The average cost is $6.5 million, up from a $5.6 million average for 2019 and 2020.

          Some commercials won't just feature household names, but also athletes who could be the next generation of stars. Here's a look at some of the commercials.

          Father vs. son

          Shedeur Sanders, a son of Deion Sanders and quarterback at Jackson State, stars alongside his dad to see who gets stronger by eating Oikos Greek yogurt. Shedeur Sanders recently became the second college athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Gatorade.

          Bowling night with the stars

          With a nod to "The Big Lebowski," Steve Buscemi hands out bowling shoes to bowlers Peyton Manning, Jimmy Butler, Alex Morgan and Nneka Ogwumike while Brooks Koepka plays pool.

          No spoilers for the ending, but Manning and Butler kill it.

          Plus, some bonus Mannings.

          Jerod Mayo wrecks people to tackle food waste

          The "Ted Lasso" section

          The strong men

          Arnold Schwarzenegger has played Hercules; now he's playing Zeus, the chief of the Greek gods and god of the sky, including lightning. Lightning ... electricity ... electric car. Get it?

          For Nissan, actor and former MMA fighter and pro wrestler Dave Bautista stars with Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Brie Larson.

          Gadgetry

          Yes, but can it tell you the score of the game while you're getting a drink?

          Here are others to check out: