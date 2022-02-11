Rob Ninkovich does his best Rob Gronkowski impression, while Domonique Foxworth explains why Gronk and others want to play with Joe Burrow. (1:43)

Watching Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams also means we get to watch all the star-studded, sometimes funny, sometimes odd commercials for everything from beer to cars to travel sites.

For a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl, some advertisers have paid as much as $7 million, according to NBC, which broadcasts this year's game. The average cost is $6.5 million, up from a $5.6 million average for 2019 and 2020.

Some commercials won't just feature household names, but also athletes who could be the next generation of stars. Here's a look at some of the commercials.

Father vs. son

Shedeur Sanders, a son of Deion Sanders and quarterback at Jackson State, stars alongside his dad to see who gets stronger by eating Oikos Greek yogurt. Shedeur Sanders recently became the second college athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Gatorade.

Are you strong enough to out-strong dad strength? Is @ShedeurSanders strong enough to out-strong his dad, @DeionSanders?​ 💪



Find out during the big game 🏈 #OikosStrong pic.twitter.com/Af7deHcpBn — OIKOS (@Oikos) February 8, 2022

Bowling night with the stars

With a nod to "The Big Lebowski," Steve Buscemi hands out bowling shoes to bowlers Peyton Manning, Jimmy Butler, Alex Morgan and Nneka Ogwumike while Brooks Koepka plays pool.

No spoilers for the ending, but Manning and Butler kill it.

Our Super Bowl LVI ad is here. Watch it closely (we mean VERY closely), answer all 5 of our questions, and you could win signed bowling balls from the stars of our commercial! #ULTRABOWL #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/nK5qzGsCFU — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) February 8, 2022

Plus, some bonus Mannings.

Jerod Mayo wrecks people to tackle food waste

The "Ted Lasso" section

Are you ready for some cha-ching? We're beyond excited to share the extended cut of our Big Game commercial starring @hanwaddingham and her menacing cat, Leonardo. pic.twitter.com/Jts6oJ5irG — Rakuten (@Rakuten) February 7, 2022

The strong men

Arnold Schwarzenegger has played Hercules; now he's playing Zeus, the chief of the Greek gods and god of the sky, including lightning. Lightning ... electricity ... electric car. Get it?

For Nissan, actor and former MMA fighter and pro wrestler Dave Bautista stars with Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Brie Larson.

Gadgetry

I guess that's why mind-reading should be left to the professionals (magicians and Vulcans). #AlexaMindReader pic.twitter.com/KotpqVw2bC — Alexa (@alexa99) February 7, 2022

Yes, but can it tell you the score of the game while you're getting a drink?

Here are others to check out: