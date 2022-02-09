PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles safety Rodney McLeod was named the 2022 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner Wednesday.

The NFLPA is donating $100,000 to Change Our Future, the foundation run by McLeod and his wife, Erika.

"I am humbled to receive such a prestigious award," McLeod said via a statement released by the NFLPA. "This award is truly all about the community. And when I hear the word 'community,' unity, hope and love also come to mind."

The Alan Page Community Award, described by the NFLPA as the organization's "highest honor," recognizes one player each year who "demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting his team's city and communities across the country."

McLeod's foundation hosted the inaugural Art & Sole Sneaker Ball in December, raising more than $205,000 toward STEM and Black history curriculum in local schools. They also collected 150 toys and 250 new pairs of shoes to donate to families in need for the holidays at the event.

This fall, McLeod pledged $20,000 to the Constitution High School and Hill-Freedman World Academy in Philadelphia to help fund educational programs.

McLeod, 31, is the fifth Eagles player to win the award, joining Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long, Brian Dawkins and Troy Vincent.