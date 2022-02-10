JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars are expected to hire Press Taylor as offensive coordinator, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN, reuniting him with new head coach Doug Pederson.

Taylor spent five seasons with Pederson in Philadelphia, including one year as the Eagles' passing game coordinator. Taylor won't be calling plays with the Jaguars, however, because Pederson said last Saturday he wanted to do so.

Taylor, 34, is the younger brother of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. He began his coaching career as a GA at Tulsa in 2011 before joining the Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive quality control coach in 2013 under head coach Chip Kelly.

When Pederson was hired in 2016 he promoted Taylor to assistant quarterbacks coach. Taylor spent the 2021 season as a senior offensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network first reported the news.