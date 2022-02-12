The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley, a former Michigan and NFL running back, to coach running backs, sources told ESPN.

Wheatley, 50, has led Morgan State, an HBCU program, the past three years, although the team did not play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He's 5-18 overall at Morgan State.

Wheatley has coached running backs for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, as well as for Michigan, Syracuse and other college teams. He worked alongside new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville when Hackett served as offensive coordinator.

A three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection at Michigan, Wheatley won Big Ten offensive player of the year honors in 1992 and finished with 4,178 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns. He helped Michigan to Big Ten titles in 1991 and 1992. A first-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 1995, Wheatley played 10 NFL seasons, finishing with 4,962 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns.

On 3 Sports and Pro Football Network first reported Wheatley's expected move to Denver.