Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will play in Super Bowl LVI despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Uzomah is dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee, an injury he suffered in the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 30. During Monday's virtual media day, Uzomah said he is determined to do everything he can to be on the field Sunday to play the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'm not missing the biggest game of my life," Uzomah said. "I'm not missing it. That's my approach going every day into rehab."

Uzomah practiced Thursday in a limited role for the first time since suffering the injury, then practiced in full on Friday.

The tight end out of Auburn has been a key piece in Cincinnati's best playoff run in 33 years. In the first two playoff victories, Uzomah totaled 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. He was carted off the field in the AFC Championship Game after he leaped for a pass that fell incomplete.

Uzomah clutched a towel in his hand and wept as he went into the locker room. He said the emotions stemmed from the inability to be on the field as the Bengals tried to secure their first Super Bowl berth since 1989.

The Bengals veteran is no stranger to working with the team's training staff. He suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2 of the 2020 season. He returned in 2021 fully healthy and has started every single game in the regular season and postseason.

During Thursday's virtual media availability, Uzomah said he will soak in Cincinnati-style chili if the Bengals beat the Rams on Sunday to get the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Information from ESPN's Ben Baby was used in this report.