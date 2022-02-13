Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's one-year contract is set to expire, as has been the case in recent seasons, and his future in Kansas City is uncertain, sources told ESPN.

Bieniemy and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid are expected to soon meet and discuss their futures, whether they envision them together in Kansas City or apart, according to league sources.

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka already has departed Kansas City to become the Giants' offensive coordinator, leaving behind Bieniemy and making him even more essential to Kansas City's offense for 2022.

There are no assurances that Bieniemy will return. He has considered coaching in college, listening to other offers or even taking off a year after a physically and mentally draining season in which the Chiefs fell one game short of the Super Bowl and Bieniemy was bypassed in the head-coach hiring cycle.

Bieniemy's next meeting with Reid is likely to determine whether he will return or whether the Chiefs' offensive coaching staff will need an overhaul.

Bieniemy has been on the Kansas City staff since 2013 and has spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator. His tenure as offensive coordinator has coincided with Patrick Mahomes' four-year stretch as Kansas City's starting quarterback, and the Chiefs' offense has ranked no worse than sixth in the NFL each season under Bieniemy.

Bieniemy, 52, has been a candidate for multiple head-coaching jobs in recent seasons and had interviewed for the Broncos', Texans' and Saints' vacant positions.