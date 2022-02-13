Los Angeles Rams victories this season will result in losses after the season.

Offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is set to become the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings after Super Bowl LVI, and he is expected to take Rams tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips as his offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator, per league sources.

Rams secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero is expected to become the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator after the Super Bowl as well, per sources.

But the Rams have reinforcements on their mind. Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who already has worked as the Rams quarterbacks coach under Sean McVay, is a prime candidate to rejoin Los Angeles' staff and be one candidate to succeed O'Connell, per league sources.

Former Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, who also worked as the Rams quarterback coach in 2017, is likely to return to the staff and could garner offensive coordinator consideration or take over the same quarterback coaching job he once held with the organization, per league sources. Los Angeles has been eyeing him as an offensive coaching replacement for weeks and Olson's job in Las Vegas has been filled with new head coach Josh McDaniels hired former New England Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi as his new offensive coordinator, according to sources.

Los Angeles also could decide to promote running backs coach Thomas Brown, who received head-coaching interviews, as another potential offensive coordinator candidate. So there are choices for the brain drain that the Rams are about to experience.

Then again, the Rams already knew they would be losing assistant coaches, and have been through this already before. Of the 20 coaches that were on their staff from Super Bowl LIII, only six remain on their current staff.

Now more assistants are about to leave Los Angeles for other promotions -- but more are expected to return to give the Rams the continuity and reliability they will need for the 2022 season.