Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron joins NFL Countdown to discuss what Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase must do if they hope to have success in Super Bowl LVI. (0:33)

At the risk of stating the obvious, it all comes down to this. After 13 seasons in the NFL (12 with the Detroit Lions), Matthew Stafford finally has a chance to capture an elusive Super Bowl ring in his first season as quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams.

On the other end of the equation is Joe Burrow, who looks to put an exclamation point on his Comeback Player of the Year season by leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

A Bengals win would not only cement Burrow's position in Who Dey Nation lore, but his status as the only quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, a national title and a Super Bowl. Not too shabby for a second-year quarterback.

For the Rams, a win would justify a plethora of splashy personnel moves that include adding Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller to a roster already touting defensive powerhouse Aaron Donald and standout wideout Cooper Kupp.

As the Rams and Bengals prepare for one more day of work, there is someone sitting at home who feels, well, left out.

Super Bowl regular -- and recent retiree -- Tom Brady took to Twitter to seemingly lament not having the opportunity to compete for an eighth ring.

Super Bowl Sunday without Brady? That one is likely going to take some getting used to.

If you can't be at SoFi Stadium today, this is basically the next best thing. Here's what's going down in Los Angeles:

Bengals in the building

The Tiger King indeed. We've grown accustomed to flashy pregame fits from Joey B this season, and Super Bowl LVI was no exception.

Unmatched confidence.

While his QB opted for a louder ensemble, Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase had the laid-back West Coast look on lock.

Joe Mixon is clearly fluent in the art of manifestation. The running back came through with an ode to victory in the form of an intricate suit lining showcasing the Lombardi Trophy, himself and Joe Shiesty.

But back to that Burrow suit real quick, because our Tim McManus got the scoop on how the look came to fruition ...

The internet-breaking suit Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore to Super Bowl LVI was almost left in the closet.

When Tom Marchitelli, custom menswear designer and founder of Gentleman's Playbook Custom Suits, presented Burrow with fabrics to be worn on the big day, Burrow couldn't decide between the bold black-and-white design and another solid, bright-colored suit. So he chose both. Marchitelli worked overtime to get them ready in under two weeks and delivered them to Burrow's hotel room in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He found out along with the rest of the world what Burrow ultimately chose.

"Zero intention when I showed him that, thinking it was Bengals stripes," said Marchitelli, whose client list includes Dak Prescott, Aaron Donald, Rob Gronkowski, DeVonta Smith and Jimmy Garoppolo. "It's an abstract gray and black print and I thought, no one has the stones to pull it off the way he does.

"This man has so much swag and confidence, it's unbelievable."

Burrow and Marchitelli began working on the suits shortly after Cincinnati's AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The idea to have predominantly black print was Burrow's, as was the top hat. And those shoes? Air Jordan Dior's, which have a price tag of $6,000, Marchitelli said. -- Tim McManus

Rams' house

If Beckham is feeling the pressure of his first Super Bowl appearance, you wouldn't know it. The wide receiver looked casually cool upon arrival in yellow kicks and a letter jacket.

Donald also nailed the Southern California aesthetic with a pastel SBD (that's short-sleeved button down for the untrained eye) and some rose-colored glasses.

9️⃣9️⃣ @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/NX6ZprWTcY — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 13, 2022

How about sustenance?

It wouldn't be Super Bowl Sunday without envy-inducing (and potentially heartburn-inducing) food and an assortment of libations.

If you're wondering what is being offered up within the confines of SoFi Stadium, ESPN editors Chris Grandstaff and T.J. Berka did some recon for us.

You want to know what $20 meatballs look like? Here you go #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/3pSSRB799T — T.J. Berka (@TJBerka1) February 13, 2022

Tsunami tots for $12. Sweet soy sauce, mayo, sriracha, furikake, tagarashi. Nice kick! pic.twitter.com/YcLansql1H — Chris Grandstaff (@c_grandstaff) February 13, 2022

Your $15 cheeseburger sub pic.twitter.com/WRyrE4fnLm — Chris Grandstaff (@c_grandstaff) February 13, 2022

Your $19 craft beer choices are Elysian Space Dust IPA and Kona Big Wave Golden Ale in 24 ounce metal cups with the SB logo pic.twitter.com/x6qxt8mRhx — Chris Grandstaff (@c_grandstaff) February 13, 2022

What the fans are paying for beer pic.twitter.com/1yetUec6dG — Chris Grandstaff (@c_grandstaff) February 13, 2022

Your $16 barbacoa burrito pic.twitter.com/FUK8cF4rno — Chris Grandstaff (@c_grandstaff) February 13, 2022

Hope you're hungry. The SoFi Super Dog, $16 of hot dog goodness. Bigger than your hand! #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/75LTIEPlk4 — T.J. Berka (@TJBerka1) February 13, 2022

Food at the Ultra Club at the 200 level (prices in final picture). First pic is an example of a French dip, second is L.A.-style bacon-wrapped street hot dog (which the chef recommended) #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/S6EMjMMipY — T.J. Berka (@TJBerka1) February 13, 2022

Calm before the storm

It's a beautiful day for some Super Bowl football. NFL Nation Bengals reporter Ben Baby took a moment to serve up a customary empty stadium picture, er -- bask in the sites, before SoFi Stadium was overtaken with a sea of championship-starved fans and celebrities.

Gear check

That Cincinnati No. 9 is looking right.

Burrow's jersey likely won't be that clean for much longer if the Rams' Donald has anything to say about it.

Meanwhile, OBJ's kick game is exceptional. What else is new?

That's gonna cost you

Don't worry, you can park within walking distance to the stadium. It's just going to set you back $400.

Parking prices four blocks from the stadium going for as much as $400 this morning pic.twitter.com/g0KwCMW935 — Chris Grandstaff (@c_grandstaff) February 13, 2022

Supply and demand makes for a cold business.

Coin toss coincidence?

If losing the coin toss ahead of overtime is oftentimes the sign of one's demise, winning it prior to opening kickoff at the Super Bowl might have the opposite implication.