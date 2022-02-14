The halftime show at Super Bowl LVI, between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, was star-studded -- as were the reactions.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all took the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Then came guest stars 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are all Southern California natives, so it was no surprise that the halftime show delivered.

The performers were announced in September.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dre said in a statement at the time, adding the performance would be an "unforgettable cultural moment."

"Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray then released a trailer titled "The Call" in January to tease the performance.

Sunday's halftime show was the third year of collaboration between the NFL and Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z.

Reactions poured in:

Best halftime show ever! — James Harden (@JHarden13) February 14, 2022

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

FACTS!!!! Like my wife would say "PERIOD" https://t.co/tXt6HoFBtp — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

That halftime performance was insane 🔥🔥🔥but I can't stop thinking about OBJ 🙏🏾 Come out of that locker room bro 🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 14, 2022

Literally shook from the best half time show ever .. — Bobby Flay (@bflay) February 14, 2022

Kendrick!!! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 14, 2022

I stand corrected. Snoop and Dre have me breaking it down in the living room. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) February 14, 2022

If I were in the locker room I'd seriously consider coming out for this halftime show. 🔥🔥🔥 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 14, 2022

50 cent upside down is the highlight of the Super Bowl so far 😂 pic.twitter.com/PmrmKCghPk — PFF (@PFF) February 14, 2022