INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an injury to his left knee on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter Sunday night against the Bengals. He was listed as questionable to return.

Beckham was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route, but it appeared as though his foot got caught in the turf. He dropped a pass thrown by Matthew Stafford and clutched his leg as he fell to the turf.

Beckham, took off his helmet while on the ground, and was soon looked at by trainers on the field before being helped off. He was looked at briefly in the medical tent on the Rams' sideline before heading to the locker room.

Beckham, who was signed by the Rams after being released by Cleveland at midseason, had two receptions for 52 yards. He scored Los Angeles' first touchdown when he beat Mike Hilton in the right corner of the end zone for a 17-yard score.

After a slow start to his Rams career, Beckham has delivered in the postseason. In three NFC playoff games, he had 19 catches on 23 targets for 236 yards and a touchdown, with a long of 31 yards. He was second only to Cooper Kupp in receptions and yards.

The Rams led the Bengals, 13-10, at the half.

