The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills head into the offseason as the favorites to win next year's Super Bowl.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Chiefs as the favorites at 13-2, followed by the Bills at 7-1. DraftKings, FanDuel and WynnBET have the Chiefs and Bills as co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, and BetRivers and the SuperBook have Buffalo as the sole favorite. The Chiefs and Bills are the only teams with odds in the single digits.

The champion Los Angeles Rams, who knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, are 10-1. The Bengals are 12-1, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at 14-1.

The Green Bay Packers, who are once again on Aaron Rodgers watch this offseason, are 15-1. The Dallas Cowboys are 16-1, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are looking to replace quarterback Tom Brady, are 18-1.

The Houston Texans and New York Jets are the biggest long shots, each at 200-1. One of the first bets Caesars Sportsbook took on its odds to win next year's Super Bowl was $5,000 on the Jets at 200-1 from a bettor in New York. If the Jets win the Super Bowl, the bettor would win $1 million.

Super Bowl LVII will be held Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Odds to win Super Bowl LVII (via Caesars Sportsbook as of Sunday): Chiefs 13-2; Bills 7-1; Rams 10-1; Bengals 12-1; 49ers 14-1; Packers 15-1; Cowboys 16-1; Buccaneers 18-1; Titans 20-1; Ravens 20-1; Broncos 22-1; Patriots 25-1; Cardinals 25-1; Colts 25-1; Chargers 25-1; Vikings 30-1; Saints 35-1; Seahawks 40-1; Browns 40-1; Eagles 40-1; Dolphins 40-1; Raiders 50-1; Falcons 60-1; Commanders 60-1; Steelers 60-1; Bears 80-1; Panthers 80-1; Giants 100-1; Jaguars 125-1; Lions 150-1; Texans 200-1; Jets 200-1.