The NFL said it did not attempt to stop Eminem from taking a knee during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show Sunday night in Inglewood, California.

Eminem performed with hip-hop heavyweights Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar during the well-received halftime show at SoFi Stadium. At the end of "Lose Yourself," Eminem took a knee on the stage, put his right hand on his head and looked downward.

The NFL denied reports that it was attempting to stop Eminem from making the gesture.

"We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,'' McCarthy said.

Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice during the 2016 season. Other players followed suit, and the move created widespread cultural controversy. The former Niners quarterback has been out of football since 2016.

The Rams won Sunday's game 23-20.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.