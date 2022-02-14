Inspired to get that elusive Super Bowl ring, Calais Campbell announced Sunday night that he's returning for his 15th NFL season.

A six-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Campbell was noncommittal about his future at the end of the season.

But during Sky Sports' Super Bowl coverage at SoFi Stadium, Campbell said: "The feeling I have right now after seeing them celebrate a world championship, I have a desire to go out there and play football and to compete. So, I'm definitely not retiring. I'm coming back."

Campbell, 35, is an unrestricted free agent in March.

He has totaled 93.5 career sacks with the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens. But Campbell was more of a run-stopper than a pass-rush force in his two seasons with Baltimore, where he managed 4.5 sacks, including 1.5 last season.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke with Campbell after the season ended and said he expected more talks with him.

"I really admire Calais as a leader [and] as a player," DeCosta said last month. "He still plays at a high level and has a great attitude. He's great for the younger guys."

DeCosta then added: "But I would say that the defensive line is definitely something that as we looked out two years ago and last year, we felt like 2022 would probably be the year that we would have to find some more young guys."