MIAMI -- The Dolphins' offensive staff under head coach Mike McDaniel continues to come together, as the team will hire Frank Smith as its offensive coordinator, a league source confirmed Monday.

Smith will work in conjunction with McDaniel, who will call plays, and wide receivers coach Wes Welker, who will help develop Miami's passing game plan. He is the fourth new hire on McDaniel's offensive staff, joining Welker, tight ends coach Jon Embree and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.

NFL Network was the first to report the news of Smith's hiring.

Smith, 40, joins McDaniel's staff after a season as the Los Angeles Chargers' run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Under Smith, the Chargers finished 11th in pass block win rate in 2021, and 20th in run block win rate -- improved from 19th and 32nd in 2020, respectively.

He takes over a Dolphins offense that ranked 25th in the NFL in yards per game last season, including 17th in passing yards and 30th in rushing. Miami's offensive line also ranked last in pass block win rate, but was a far better run-blocking unit, finishing ninth in run block win rate.

Before his stint in Los Angeles, Smith worked as the tight ends coach for the Raiders from 2018-2020, the tight ends coach for the Bears from 2015-2017 and assistant offensive line coach for the Saints from 2010-2014.